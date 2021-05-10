Arca Biopharma taps new CFO, clinical development chief

WESTMINSTER — Arca Biopharma Inc. (Nasdaq: ABIO) hired Jeff Dekker and Christopher Graybill as the company’s chief financial officer and vice president of clinical development, respectively.

Dekker was most recently vice president of finance at Louisville-based biotechnology company GlobeImmune Inc., where he held finance roles for more than 15 years. He replaces Brian Selby, who left after 14 years at Arca.

Graybill was most recently at Lakewood-based Terumo BCT, the blood and cell-technology arm of Tokyo-based medical-device maker Terumo Corp., where he held global clinical affairs and research for just more than six years. He also had stints at DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA), PRA Health Sciences Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAH) and Gilead Sciences Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD).

Arca, which is based in Westminster, is focused on cardiovascular treatments. Its lead drug candidate AB201 was first brought into clinical trials as an anti-blood clot agent for cardiac patients, but the company pivoted to researching AB201 as a possible treatment for severe bouts of COVID-19.

The company expects top-line data on its COVID-19 trial to emerge in the third quarter of this year.

