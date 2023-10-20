Hydrate IV Bar to open this month in Westminster’s Shops at Walnut Creek

WESTMINSTER — Denver-based Hydrate IV Bar, which specializes in intravenous hydration and vitamin injections, will open Oct. 29 at 10449 Town Center Drive in Westminster’s Shops Walnut Creek retail center.

The franchise location, Hydrate’s 11th, is owned and operated by Arvada-based husband-wife team Kevin Poel, a pharmacist, and Nicole Poel, a nurse.

“We are both very passionate about health and wellness. We were impressed by the mission behind Hydrate IV Bar to heal the body by putting hydration and health first,” Nicole Poel said in a news release. “As an ER nurse, I have seen too many patients who have succumbed to illness simply because they were not properly hydrated. I am proud to make a difference in my community by helping others achieve their health and wellness goals.”