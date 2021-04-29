Paul Brinkman honored with CU Engineering award

BOULDER — Brinkman Real Estate Services LLC co-founder Paul Brinkman has been named the 2021 winner of the Distinguished Engineering Alumni Award from the University of Colorado’s College of Engineering and Applied Science.

Brinkman, a resident of Steamboat Springs, graduated from the University of Colorado Boulder

in 1996 with a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering, according to a CU news release.

He is on the advisory board of Junior Achievement of Routt County and is an active supporter of

Routt County United Way, Steamboat Girls Lacrosse and intercultural exchange group Integrated Community, the release said.

Additional recipients of the Engineering Alumni Awards for 2021 were Nancy Eckman

Clanton, Scott Hartman and Nima Keivan.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC