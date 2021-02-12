NoCo Hemp Expo plans to move forward with in-person March event in Denver

DENVER — Just hours after the local organizers behind the Expo West natural and organic products trade show cancelled its in-person events in May, the NoCo Hemp Expo announced plans to move forward with its Denver trade show in March.
The NoCo Hemp Expo, which moved its popular hemp and CBD industry event from Loveland to Denver in 2019, is set for March 26-27 at the National Western Complex at 4655 Humboldt St. in Denver.
“This year might look and feel different from NoCo’s of the past, but we’ll maintain our commitment to offering high-quality programming and educational seminars,” NoCo Hemp Expo lead organizer Morris Beegle said in a prepared statement. “We appreciate the community’s support, including our exhibitors, sponsors and speakers, as we come together and move forward in 2021.”
In addition to the Denver event, the organizers also announced Thursday that the group’s sister event, the Southern Hemp Expo, will be held in person Sept. 2-4 in Raleigh, North Carolina.
“We’re very excited to be a part of the Raleigh community in 2021, and we’re honored that the Southern Hemp Expo is the first to receive a cannabis-specific, city-funded economic grant. We’re grateful for Raleigh’s significant support as it further advances the conversation about hemp and its opportunity for growth in the south,” Beegle said in a statement.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
DENVER — Just hours after the local organizers behind the Expo West natural and organic products trade show cancelled its in-person events in May, the NoCo Hemp Expo announced plans to move forward with its Denver trade show in March.
The NoCo Hemp Expo, which moved its popular hemp and CBD industry event from Loveland to Denver in 2019, is set for March 26-27 at the National Western Complex at 4655 Humboldt St. in Denver.
“This year might look and feel different from NoCo’s of the past, but we’ll maintain our commitment to offering high-quality programming and educational seminars,” NoCo Hemp Expo lead organizer Morris Beegle said in a prepared statement. “We appreciate the community’s support, including our exhibitors, sponsors and speakers, as we come together and move forward in 2021.”
In addition to the Denver event, the organizers also announced Thursday that the group’s sister event, the Southern Hemp Expo, will be held in person Sept. 2-4 in Raleigh, North Carolina.
“We’re very excited to be a part of the Raleigh community in 2021, and we’re honored that the Southern Hemp Expo is the first to receive a cannabis-specific, city-funded economic grant. We’re grateful for Raleigh’s significant support as it further advances the conversation about hemp and its opportunity for growth in the south,” Beegle said in a statement.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed monthly
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.