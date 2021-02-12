NoCo Hemp Expo plans to move forward with in-person March event in Denver

DENVER — Just hours after the local organizers behind the Expo West natural and organic products trade show cancelled its in-person events in May, the NoCo Hemp Expo announced plans to move forward with its Denver trade show in March.

The NoCo Hemp Expo, which moved its popular hemp and CBD industry event from Loveland to Denver in 2019, is set for March 26-27 at the National Western Complex at 4655 Humboldt St. in Denver.

“This year might look and feel different from NoCo’s of the past, but we’ll maintain our commitment to offering high-quality programming and educational seminars,” NoCo Hemp Expo lead organizer Morris Beegle said in a prepared statement. “We appreciate the community’s support, including our exhibitors, sponsors and speakers, as we come together and move forward in 2021.”

In addition to the Denver event, the organizers also announced Thursday that the group’s sister event, the Southern Hemp Expo, will be held in person Sept. 2-4 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

“We’re very excited to be a part of the Raleigh community in 2021, and we’re honored that the Southern Hemp Expo is the first to receive a cannabis-specific, city-funded economic grant. We’re grateful for Raleigh’s significant support as it further advances the conversation about hemp and its opportunity for growth in the south,” Beegle said in a statement.

