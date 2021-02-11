Expo West cancels in-person 2021 trade show, will hold virtual event

BOULDER — For the second straight year, the COVID-19 pandemic has shut down the in-person element of the Natural Products Expo West trade show in Anaheim, California.

New Hope Network, the Boulder-based organizers of one of the natural and organics products industry’s biggest annual events, announced this week that Expo West, already once postponed and set for May, will be all virtual.

Virtual events will be held from May 24 – 27 and will “feature virtual booths, a comprehensive sampling program, networking opportunities, curated retailer/buyer programs, and conference programming focused on product innovations and trends,” according to a New Hope blog post.

New Hope has not said whether it will provide refunds for exhibitors or sponsors, but has encouraged them to discuss options for the 2022 in-person event.

To ensure industry members from across the country and world still have an opportunity to meet in person, New Hope plans to expands its Expo East show set for Sept. 22 through Sept. 25

“Philadelphia has much to offer the natural and organic products community, notably a beautiful convention center that can accommodate our expanded presence as we bring ‘West to East’ and migrate many of the events, brands and features we’ve historically hosted in Anaheim,” according to New Hope.

“Above all, we want to express our sincerest appreciation for your support and understanding as we adapt our 2021 offerings to continue to meet your specific business needs,” New Hope said on its blog. “We are here to serve you and strengthen the value and positive impact our community can create together, and we look forward to seeing you at Expo East Philadelphia in September and at Expo West Virtual Week in May. Stay safe and be well.”

Last March, New Hope held out to the last moment, postponing Expo West just hours before the event was to start amid a #CancelExpo social-media campaign by natural-products companies concerned about the virus. When the event was ultimately cancelled, it marked the first time in 40 years that New Hope did not host an annual natural-products event in Anaheim.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC