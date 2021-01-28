McWhinney starts construction on 68,600-square-foot spec building in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN — McWhinney Real Estate Services Inc. has begun breaking ground for another building within its Iron Horse Business Park in Johnstown, this time for a 68,600-square-foot spec industrial building.

In a statement, the Loveland developer said the new building would be subdividable between 7,500 square feet to the entire building depending on demand for space nearby. However, the company anticipates the structure will be split between three to five users at various sizes.

The building is due for delivery by late summer this year.

The current tenants in the park include gluten-free breadmaker Canyon Bakehouse LLC, air conditioning equipment distributor Lohmiller & Co., FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) center and an under-construction storage center.

McWhinney plans to build out the park to include about 30 buildings and about 2.5 million square feet of space.

