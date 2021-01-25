Opposition to Marpa House redevelopment builds

BOULDER — Six hours of presentations and public comment wasn’t enough for Boulder’s Planning Board to feel comfortable issuing its recommendation on plans to turn the historic Marpa House into apartments — dubbed the Ash House — for University of Colorado students.

The board voted 6-1 to continue its meeting last week to allow for more consideration and to give the building’s owner an opportunity to process the slew of criticisms levied by the community, most of which centered on issues such as noise, partying, traffic, and overcrowding. The hearing will resume Feb. 18.

The building at 891 12th St. was originally built in 1923 to serve as the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity house and was taken over in 1973 and converted into housing for members of the Shambhala community.

Facing a financial crisis amid the fallout of a sexual misconduct scandal involving Shambhala members, the group sold the Marpa House in 2019 to a group of investors led by developer John Kirkland. The price was just under $5 million.

The house was granted historical landmark status the following year.

The ownership group, 891 12th LLC, intends to “reconfigure and reconstruct the interior layout of the building to replace the high-intensity group living quarters and large party rooms with 16 separate and self-contained residential units,” planning documents show. Each unit of the building now dubbed the Ash House will be three bedrooms.

“This is the right project, at the right time, at the right location,” said Joe Coughlin, a representative of the developer with Eric Smith Associates PC.

Serving as a fraternity house and group house for members of the Shambhala community, Marpa House “has seen a century of very hard use,” he said. It’s the developer’s intent to take a party house and “transform it into a much more conventional apartment configuration that will mitigate impacts on the neighborhood.”

Some locals are taking the development team at its word.

“I think it’s a great thing for them to rehabilitate this building into its original form and for it to be a showcase for the neighborhood,” Robyn Yoder said.

Other neighbors expressed dismay during last week’s public hearing.

“This has been a wonderful location, and it’s been a family location,” said Kurt Furhman, who lives nearby. “… What you’re trying to do is ruin our neighborhood. … It will be nothing but chaos.”

Representatives of the property owner vowed to make every effort to ensure the Ash House and its residents will be good neighbors.

“We’ve heard your concerns loud and clear,” Coughlin said, and “there are concessions we’d be more than happy to make.”

