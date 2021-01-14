Heska acquires Lacuna Diagnostics

LOVELAND — Veterinary diagnostics equipment maker Heska Corp. (Nasdaq: HSKA) continued its months-long acquisition spree by purchasing Fort Collins-based Lacuna Diagnostics Inc.

The acquisition is Heska’s first foray into specialty clinical services after mainly focusing on developing tools for diagnostics, radiography and a few allergy treatments. It comes months after it spent $110 million to acquire a European diagnostics provider with large market shares in France, Germany, Spain and other countries on the continent.

Founded in 2018 by a group of Colorado State University students, Lacuna gives veterinarians the option to send digital images of patient samples to a group of pathologists that can interpret it for signs of illness in minutes rather than the longer wait times required by sending the samples through the mail.

In a statement, CEO Kevin Wilson said the acquisition also adds to the company’s stated goal of doubling its product line and customer base through 2023.

“We are excited to expand the scope and availability of these life-saving telemedicine specialty services by offering them alongside our other Heska technologies,” he said.

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed, but details will likely emerge in a future earnings report.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC