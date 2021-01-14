Heska acquires Lacuna Diagnostics

LOVELAND — Veterinary diagnostics equipment maker Heska Corp. (Nasdaq: HSKA) continued its months-long acquisition spree by purchasing Fort Collins-based Lacuna Diagnostics Inc.
The acquisition is Heska’s first foray into specialty clinical services after mainly focusing on developing tools for diagnostics, radiography and a few allergy treatments. It comes months after it spent $110 million to acquire a European diagnostics provider with large market shares in France, Germany, Spain and other countries on the continent.
Founded in 2018 by a group of Colorado State University students, Lacuna gives veterinarians the option to send digital images of patient samples to a group of pathologists that can interpret it for signs of illness in minutes rather than the longer wait times required by sending the samples through the mail.
In a statement, CEO Kevin Wilson said the acquisition also adds to the company’s stated goal of doubling its product line and customer base through 2023.
“We are excited to expand the scope and availability of these life-saving telemedicine specialty services by offering them alongside our other Heska technologies,” he said.
The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed, but details will likely emerge in a future earnings report.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
LOVELAND — Veterinary diagnostics equipment maker Heska Corp. (Nasdaq: HSKA) continued its months-long acquisition spree by purchasing Fort Collins-based Lacuna Diagnostics Inc.
The acquisition is Heska’s first foray into specialty clinical services after mainly focusing on developing tools for diagnostics, radiography and a few allergy treatments. It comes months after it spent $110 million to acquire a European diagnostics provider with large market shares in France, Germany, Spain and other countries on the continent.
Founded in 2018 by a group of Colorado State University students, Lacuna gives veterinarians the option to send digital images of patient samples to a group of pathologists that can interpret it for signs of illness in minutes rather than the longer wait times required by sending the samples through the mail.
In a statement, CEO Kevin Wilson said the acquisition also adds to the company’s stated goal of doubling its product line and customer base through 2023.
“We are excited to expand the scope and availability of these life-saving telemedicine specialty services by offering them alongside our other Heska technologies,” he said.
The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed, but details will likely emerge in a future earnings report.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.