Boulder County commissioner named SWEEP executive director

BOULDER — Boulder County Commissioner Elise Jones has been hired to serve as executive director for the Southwest Energy Efficiency Project, a public-interest organization that helps utilities, state and local governments, environmental groups, national laboratories and businesses improve efficiency.
She will take over the leadership role this month from SWEEP founder Howard Geller.
“While Howard’s will be big shoes to fill, I’m very excited to be joining the SWEEP team and carrying on the organization’s successful track record of policy advocacy to cut energy waste, reduce emissions and promote clean transportation,” Jones said in a prepared statement.
Geller, according to a SWEEP news release, will remain with the organization until the end of February to assist with the transition. After that, he will partially retire, but continue working part-time as a consultant. Jones will remain with the county board of commissioners.
