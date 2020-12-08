Boulder County to offer businesses PPE, cleaning-supply package

BOULDER — To help local businesses weather the COVID-19 pandemic, Boulder County is offering eligible small businesses a package of personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies and sanitizers worth about $500.

Restaurants could also be eligible to receive $500 worth of to-go food containers.

Eligibility criteria include:

To receive the packages, businesses must be:

Located within Boulder County.

Currently open and operating.

Currently providing in-person services, which can include to-go or curbside delivery.

Employs fewer than 50 employees, currently, across all operations and locations.

Must not be a publicly traded company unless it is a privately owned franchise.

Owner lives in Colorado and manages and/or is included in day-to-day operations and makes long-term business decisions.

Business is current on all city, county, and state of Colorado accounts.

Business owners who meet these eligibility requirements can apply for packages of these materials starting Wednesday by visiting www.boco.org/C19-supplies and completing the online application and order form.