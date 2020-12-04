BizWest Podcast, Dec. 4, 2020: Friction between public health and business intensifies, and a look at the organic industry

This week, Dan Mika speaks with Colorado School of Public Health professor Glen Mays about how the fight between COVID-19 restrictions and the survival of small businesses reached a boiling point, and Chris Wood speaks with Mark Retzloff on where Boulder’s longtime organic foods industry stands after months of the pandemic.

