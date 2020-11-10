Buoyed by building sale, Gaia posts $6.3M net income for third quarter

LOUISVILLE — Sale of half of its corporate campus in Louisville led Gaia Inc. (Nasdaq: GAIA) to post a $6.3 million profit for the third quarter, a significant improvement from a $4.1 million loss in the same period a year ago.
Sponsored Content
Ways to Help Employers Maximize the Value of Virtual Care
COVID-19 has changed several aspects of health care, some for the better. These trends can help increase flexibility, convenience and access and may help more people get the care they need to live healthier lives.
Gaia sold half of its corporate campus at 833 W. South Boulder Road for $13.1 million in September. Excluding gain from the building sale, the company recorded a profit of $200,000 for the quarter. Gaia provides video-streaming services for the conscious-media segment.
Earnings per share counting gain on the building sale amounted to 33 cents per share, and 1 cent per share excluding the gain. That compares with a loss of 23 cents per share a year ago.
Third-quarter revenue increased 28% to $17.5 million, compared with $13.7 million the year prior.
Gaia chief financial officer Paul Tarell said in an earnings conference call, as reported on Seeking Alpha, that the company added 33,900 members in the third quarter, reaching 697,300 total members. The company reported a membership increase of 117,000 for the 12 months ended Sept. 30.
“The quarter marks the final milestones in our transition to generating positive earnings and cash flow, while maintaining the revenue growth rate above 20%,” Tarell said.
CEO Jirka Rysavy said the company had “achieved all targets as planned and communicated 18 months ago, and we expect the fourth quarter to be another one with positive earnings and free cash flow and another 30,000 member jump in our base.”
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
LOUISVILLE — Sale of half of its corporate campus in Louisville led Gaia Inc. (Nasdaq: GAIA) to post a $6.3 million profit for the third quarter, a significant improvement from a $4.1 million loss in the same period a year ago.
Sponsored Content
You can help ease food insecurity and improve health
As the economic effects of COVID-19 continue, many people struggle to afford groceries. The UCHealth Family Medicine Center food pantry provides fresh, healthy food to those suffering from food insecurity and needs your support.
Gaia sold half of its corporate campus at 833 W. South Boulder Road for $13.1 million in September. Excluding gain from the building sale, the company recorded a profit of $200,000 for the quarter. Gaia provides video-streaming services for the conscious-media segment.
Earnings per share counting gain on the building sale amounted to 33 cents per share, and 1 cent per share excluding the gain. That compares with a loss of 23 cents per share a year ago.
Third-quarter revenue increased 28% to $17.5 million, compared with $13.7 million the year prior.
Gaia chief financial officer Paul Tarell said in an earnings conference call, as reported on Seeking Alpha, that the company added 33,900 members in the third quarter, reaching 697,300 total members. The company reported a membership increase of 117,000 for the 12 months ended Sept. 30.
“The quarter marks the final milestones in our transition to generating positive earnings and cash flow, while maintaining the revenue growth rate above 20%,” Tarell said.
CEO Jirka…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.