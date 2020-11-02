S&W Seed Co. inks exclusive licensing deal for alfalfa seed

LONGMONT — S&W Seed Co. (Nasdaq: SANW) recently entered an exclusive licensing agreement to sell alfalfa seeds developed by Calyxt Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT).

“S&W Seed Co. and Calyxt have evaluated a series of traits in S&W’s industry leading alfalfa varieties that have the potential to bring higher yields, higher quality and broader utilization of the crop in animal diets,“ S&W Seed Co. CEO Mark Wong said in a news release. “IQ Alfalfa adds unique value to the market as an alternative alfalfa product to the present available products – it’s a high-quality alfalfa with a strong yield that delivers benefits to growers as well as the dairy and cattle industries.”

Calyxt predicts the licensing agreement could generate as much as $10 million in revenue.