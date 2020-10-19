Fort Collins’ Encompass Technologies merges with Portland software company

FORT COLLINS — Encompass Technologies LLP is combining with Portland-based Orchestra Software Inc. in an effort to expand its management platform for craft breweries and drink makers.

Encompass and Orchestra both cater to craft beverage makers, with Encompass focusing on delivery, warehouse logistics and planning and Orchestra aiming to more broadly manage a drink-maker’s sales and production operations.

Sponsored Content Confluence: Colorado Water Summit, virtual event October 22

Confluence: Colorado Water Summit is the only water conference in the region to examine the economic issues surrounding the scarcity of water affecting the growing numbers of residents of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado. Confluence will take a deep dive into issues surrounding rising water prices, and will explore the many facets of water availability, cost, conservation, development and supply. Read More

In an interview with BizWest Monday, Encompass CEO Johnathan O’Neil said the two companies have yet to decide whether they will rebrand to a new name or take one of theirs. The company’s working name is Encompass+Orchestra.

The combined company will have about 400 employees between offices in Portland, Fort Collins and East Asia, with about 110 in Fort Collins.

The two companies had worked together in the past so customers could move data between both of the platforms, and O’Neil said it eventually became clear that the two companies could better serve clients as a single entity.

“It just made a lot of sense that if we’re going to work on this and we’re going to create all this value for this group of customers, we should do it together instead of coming up with a contractual kind of business arrangement,” he said.

O’Neil will be the new company’s CEO, while Orchestra CEO Brad Windecker will be its president.

O’Neil estimates that the two companies combined will have revenues of about $35 million through 2020. Although the pandemic has created a crisis for several craft beverage makers by drying up taproom revenue, he said drink-makers will likely aim for multiple points of sale in the post-COVID world, from taprooms to multiple retailers.

“When a disruption like COVID hits, it’s not that the consumer stops drinking your product or a competitor’s product or drinking beer in general, it’s just the way that they might get it that will change,” he said.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC