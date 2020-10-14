Zoom+Care to open Boulder health clinic

BOULDER — ZoomCare Inc., stylized Zoom+Care, is opening a new health clinic at 1650 28th St. in Boulder.

The Portland, Oregon-based firm operates a chain of primary and urgent care clinics with virtual visit and telemedicine capabilities.

Zoom+Care is expanding outside the Pacific Northwest with additional clinics planned in Denver and Boise, Idaho, according to a company news release.

“Denver, Boise, and Boulder are fast-growing cities whose residents need better choices when it comes to their health,” Zoom+Care CEO Torben Nielsen said in the release.

The Boulder clinic is expected to open in early 2021.

