Zoom+Care to open Boulder health clinic

By BizWest Staff — 

BOULDER — ZoomCare Inc., stylized Zoom+Care, is opening a new health clinic at 1650 28th St. in Boulder.

The Portland, Oregon-based firm operates a chain of primary and urgent care clinics with virtual visit and telemedicine capabilities.

Zoom+Care is expanding outside the Pacific Northwest with additional clinics planned in Denver and Boise, Idaho, according to a company news release.

“Denver, Boise, and Boulder are fast-growing cities whose residents need better choices when it comes to their health,”  Zoom+Care CEO Torben Nielsen said in the release. 

The Boulder clinic is expected to open in early 2021.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC

