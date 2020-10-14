Weld recovery program opens second round of applications

WELD COUNTY — A second round of applications will be accepted for the Weld County Business Recovery Program grant beginning Thursday, Oct. 15, and run through Nov. 15.

The program, which collected 215 applications in the first application period, aims to continue serving businesses that have experienced a loss of revenue or incurred eligible expenses while trying to reopen, stay open, and/or modify their businesses to serve customers in a safe way as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Restaurants, service providers and retail stores were among the top business sectors to submit applications in the first round, but it is open to all industries that qualify per the guidelines.

Sponsored Content Confluence: Colorado Water Summit, virtual event October 22

Confluence: Colorado Water Summit is the only water conference in the region to examine the economic issues surrounding the scarcity of water affecting the growing numbers of residents of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado. Confluence will take a deep dive into issues surrounding rising water prices, and will explore the many facets of water availability, cost, conservation, development and supply. Read More

Grant funds will be distributed up to $25,000 depending on the number of full-time employees a business employs, according to information from Upstate Colorado Economic Development. Companies are encouraged to submit proof of lost revenue and/or proof of eligible expenses related to the health crisis up to the maximum cap for which they qualify; they will not be penalized if they submit more than they qualify for.

Upstate Colorado is working with the review committee to ensure that Round 1 applicants have submitted eligible documentation and will be notified of their grant status in the coming weeks. Qualified businesses from Round 1 will be awarded funds by Oct. 31. Applicants that qualify for Round 1 are eligible to submit an application for Round 2, as long as they are able to demonstrate additional lost revenue and eligible expenses not covered in Round 1.

“The large applicant pool in the first round has shown us that most businesses have seen losses either with increased expenditures or with a loss of revenue from being closed,” said Rich Werner, president of Upstate Colorado. “We hope more businesses understand that this fund is there for them as they continue to see the impacts of closures, supply chain interruption and most importantly the costs related to protecting employees and customers.”

Additional information, official guidelines and the online application for the Weld County Business Recovery Program can be found at www.weldrecovery.com.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC