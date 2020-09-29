Vail Resorts accounting exec resigns

BROOMFIELD — Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE: MTN) chief accounting officer and controller Ryan Siurek has resigned from those positions effective Tuesday, according to a filing with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The disclosure did not provide a reason for Siurek’s departure.

Siurek is being replaced by Nathan Gronberg, a 42-year-old who has been assistant controller since early 2019.

With the new role, Gronberg will receive a compensation package that includes “restricted share units of approximately $54,723 and share appreciation rights of approximately $187,582,” according to the regulatory filing.