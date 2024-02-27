Sushi-Rama to close Broomfield location
Conveyor belt sushi chain Sushi-Rama will close its suburban locations, including one in Broomfield.
Westword reported that chef Jeff Osaka decided to pull the plug on locations in Lone Tree, Broomfield, Aurora and Belleview Station, but maintain his operation in the River North District of Denver.
