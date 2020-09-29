Conga taps new CEO

BROOMFIELD — Months after being acquired by rival Apttus for a reported $715 million, service-as-a-software company Conga has hired a new chief executive.

In a statement Tuesday, the Broomfield company said it hired Noel Goggins to replace former CEO Frank Holland with immediate effect. Conga described the leadership change as a way to focus on its next phase of growth.

“Noel understands where we are as a company today and where we want to go tomorrow, and he shares our vision as an independent market leader,” Conga board chairman David Murphy said.

Goggins was most recently CEO of Aptos, a retail-focused software development company based in Atlanta.

It’s unclear why Holland is no longer at the company. The former Apptus CEO was given the combined company’s top role in May after the merger was completed just months ago, and his LinkedIn profile still lists him as Conga’s chief officer.

There’s a possibility that outside ownership forces may have had a role to play in the personnel change. Chief financial officer Bob Pinkerton told BizWest that both companies were previously majority-owned by private-equity firms Thoma Bravo and Insight Partners, and both firms continue to hold ownership stakes and board seats in the combined company.

A spokesperson for Conga did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The San Mateo, California-based Apttus develops software to automate pricing for quote offers and other business proposals. Conga, the trade name for AppExtremes Inc., develops document management tools for customers of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE: CRM).

Conga finished moving into an 88,000-square-foot building in Broomfield’s Via Varra area last fall.