SurveyGizmo expands into new Louisville HQ

LOUISVILLE — SurveyGizmo LLC, a Boulder-founded consumer-feedback collection and integration software firm, earlier this month moved its operations from Boulder’s Pearl East business park to a larger space in Louisville.
The firm’s lease at its new 168 Centennial Parkway location went into effect Sept. 1, and employees are gradually moving into their new digs, SurveyGizmo CEO David Roberts told BizWest.
Sponsored Content
3 Rules of Inventory Management for Your Business
How a business manages its inventory can have a tremendous impact on the financial health of the company. Managed properly, inventory can be a great source of increased margins, higher revenue, or a combination of the two.
“Given what’s going on with COVID, social distancing and the fact that the majority of our people aren’t going to the office everyday, it feels a little bit like a rolling start,” he said.
SurveyGizmo’s footprint in the new headquarters is about 26,500 square feet. That’s compared with about 17,000 at the former Boulder office, which the company has vacated.
“The expansion gives us a lot more room to grow,” Roberts said. “We continue to hire new employees both here and around the country.”
SurveyGizmo has roughly 120 employees.
Roberts said the firm wanted to remain in the Boulder region, but larger office spaces in Boulder city limits “are a little tough to find.”
Furthermore, the location just off U.S. Highway 36 between Boulder and Denver is more convenient for many SurveyGizmo employees, he said.
“If you look at where our employees are from, we’ve got … very, very few people from the city of Boulder itself,” Roberts said. “We’ve got a lot of employees living in Denver. So, we thought moving a tiny bit down the highway would allow us to attract more talent from a wider circle.”
The Louisville office will house workers from across SurveyGizmo’s divisions, including the customer success group, the sales force, and the technology and engineering team.
While most of SurveyGizmo’s employees are working from home, Roberts said he anticipates many will return to the office when the COVID-19 pandemic eases.
“We’ve been pretty effective working remotely,” he said. “… But there’s something about seeing one another and connecting with teams that allows creativity and innovation. Zoom’s more transactional and people aren’t as proactive in terms of schedule unstructured time over Zoom.”
LOUISVILLE — SurveyGizmo LLC, a Boulder-founded consumer-feedback collection and integration software firm, earlier this month moved its operations from Boulder’s Pearl East business park to a larger space in Louisville.
The firm’s lease at its new 168 Centennial Parkway location went into effect Sept. 1, and employees are gradually moving into their new digs, SurveyGizmo CEO David Roberts told BizWest.
Sponsored Content
How to Overcome the Split Incentive with Solar
For commercial property owners with triple net leases (NNN), recouping the costs of a capital energy improvement can be a barrier to making sustainable investments. See two ways to overcome the split incentive with solar as well as four financial incentives that benefit commercial property owners directly.
“Given what’s going on with COVID, social distancing and the fact that the majority of our people aren’t going to the office everyday, it feels a little bit like a rolling start,” he said.
SurveyGizmo’s footprint in the new headquarters is about 26,500 square feet. That’s compared with about 17,000 at the former Boulder office, which the company has vacated.
“The expansion gives us a lot more room to grow,” Roberts said. “We continue to hire new employees both here and around the country.”
SurveyGizmo has roughly 120 employees.
Roberts said the firm wanted to remain in the Boulder region, but larger office spaces in Boulder city limits “are a little tough to find.”
Furthermore, the location just off U.S. Highway 36 between Boulder and Denver is more convenient for many SurveyGizmo employees, he said.
“If you look at where our employees are from, we’ve got … very, very few people from the city of Boulder itself,” Roberts said. “We’ve got a lot of employees living in Denver. So, we thought moving a tiny bit down the highway would allow us to attract more talent from a wider circle.”
The Louisville office will house workers from across SurveyGizmo’s divisions,…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!