Emergency order: No alcohol sales after 10 p.m. in Boulder

BOULDER — Late last week, Boulder officials issued an emergency order that forces bars, restaurants and retailers to stop alcohol sales at 10 p.m., an hour earlier than the current state mandate.

The order, issued in an effort to curb gatherings that could increase the spread of COVID-19, is in place until Oct. 8, according to a city news release.

“Alcohol can play a big part in social gatherings,” Boulder city manager Jane Brautigam said in the release. “We are hoping this order will help curb the current case increase we are seeing among younger members of the community. We understand that this order may be frustrating for bars and restaurants that sell alcohol, but the intent is to prevent the city from reverting to Safer at Home Level 3, which would place a further burden on local businesses.”

The order affects 199 city businesses, the city said.

The move came on the heels of another emergency order in which Boulder County prohibits all gatherings of residents between the ages of 18 and 22.

That order was amended Monday morning to allow for two people to gather together and to permit gatherings for people participating in programs for people with disabilities and programs required by law such as a jury summons.

For more information on Boulder’s COVID-19 restrictions, visit bouldercolorado.gov/coronavirus.