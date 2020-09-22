Fort Collins battery company Prieto named main supplier for EV pickup trucks

FORT COLLINS and DETROIT — Prieto Battery Inc., a Fort Collins startup that makes batteries for electric vehicles, has been tapped to develop battery packs for EV maker Hercules starting in 2025.

In a statement, Hercules said it will work with Prieto to bring its battery technology to commercialization for use in the company’s all-electric pickup trucks and SUVs. Hercules plans to start selling its first vehicle, a pickup truck, in 2022.

Prieto develops solid-state batteries, which use solid electrodes and electrolytes instead of liquid or gel interiors used in current lithium-ion batteries. Solid-state batteries are thought to be able to hold more energy density, which is critical for improving the range of electric vehicles between charges.

“We are excited to partner with Prieto to tailor its batteries to our future vehicle applications and performance requirements and to scale up the manufacturing process for anticipated commercial launch in 2025 in our pickup trucks,” Hercules CEO James Breyer said in a statement.

