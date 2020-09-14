BizWest’s Workplace diversity webinar series begins Wednesday

Gaining the benefits of having a diverse workforce can be challenging in a region where minority populations are smaller than what exists in the nation as a whole.
Businesses can learn techniques to build more-inclusive, diverse workplaces during a series of BizWest webinars that begin Wednesday, Sept. 16.
Research shows that diverse teams are more creative, more innovative and higher performing. Embracing a diverse workplace has been shown to increase an organization’s bottom line — making it better qualified to serve diverse customers and communities.
The first of the BizWest webinars, Diversity & Inclusion: Building a Stronger Business Through Diversity, will offer insights for small, medium or large businesses. It runs from 9 to 10 a.m., Wednesday.
Panelists include Marvyn Allen, health equity and training director for One Colorado; Lauran Arledge, CEO of BoldFont Coaching; and Kim Drumgo, chief diversity officer at Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield.
The webinar is free to participants who may register here.
Research shows that diverse teams are more creative, more innovative and higher performing. Embracing a diverse workplace has been shown to increase an organization’s bottom line — making it better qualified to serve diverse customers and communities.
The first of the BizWest webinars, Diversity & Inclusion: Building a Stronger Business Through Diversity, will offer insights for small, medium or large businesses. It runs from 9 to 10 a.m., Wednesday.
Panelists include Marvyn Allen, health equity and training director for One Colorado; Lauran Arledge, CEO of BoldFont Coaching; and Kim Drumgo, chief diversity officer at Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield.
The webinar is free to participants who may register here.
