TiLT begins $1M fundraising round

FORT COLLINS — TiLT, a past winner of BizWest innovation challenges for its platform to help employers and parents-to-be manage the parental leave process, has opened its first-ever equity sale with a $1 million round.

TiLT, which is registered under its former name Career Allies Inc., opened the round Tuesday morning, according to filings to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company has not filed for any previous fundraising efforts.

TiLT’s software is designed to guide employers and employees who are expecting through the parental leave process, with the goal of reducing employee stress and turnover during the off-period from work.

CEO Jennifer Henderson declined to comment Tuesday because the round is still open.

TiLT was the winner of BizWest’s 2019 Northern Colorado IQ Awards Innovation Challenge, and Henderson was on BizWest’s 2019 40 Under Forty.

