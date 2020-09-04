Aims receives grant to extend TRIO programs

GREELEY — Aims Community College has been awarded a five-year $2.6 million federal grant to continue funding TRIO Student Support Services programs for students who are first generation, from a background with limited income or who have a documented disability.

TRIO programs offer participants several services, including academic advising and course selection, academic tutoring, information and assistance with financial aid applications, financial literacy training, support for transfer to four-year institutions and cultural enrichment activities.

“The goal of TRIO programs is to increase college retention, transfer and graduation rates,” Aaron Prestwich, assistant vice president of student engagement, inclusion, and support at Aims, said in a statement. “The TRIO grants from the U.S. Department of Education will allow Aims to continue its long-lasting legacy of TRIO programs at the institution. The Aims TRIO legacy has impacted thousands of students over the years and will continue impacting Aims students for years to come,” he said.

Aims has two TRIO programs, the original program serving students in any field of study and a program designed to focus on STEM students.

Front Range Community College received a similar award in August.