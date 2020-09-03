Eye Center affiliate acquires Loveland office building for $9.6M

LOVELAND — An entity associated with The Eye Center of Northern Colorado PC has acquired a Loveland office building for $9.6 million.

Sale of the 29,589-square-foot property at 6125 Sky Pond Drive in the Centerra development had previously been reported, but the buyer’s name had not been released.

However, documents filed with the Larimer County Clerk & Recorder reveal the buyer as 1725 East Prospect Building Partnership RLLP, an entity registered with the Colorado Secretary of State by Daniel Karpel, CEO of The Eye Center of Northern Colorado.

That entity also owns the buildings that house The Eye Center’s Fort Collins locations at 1725 E. Prospect Road and 3151 Precision Drive.

Karpel did not respond to requests for comment.

The Sky Pond Drive building houses one of The Eye Center’s two Loveland locations. It was sold by Gravical Real Estate Holdings LLC, which bought the building in 2011 for $8.35 million. Realtec Loveland agents Ron Kuehl and Jamie Globelnik represented the seller, with Jake Hallauer of NAI Affinity representing the buyer.

The building also houses a branch of Morgan Stanley and an office of K•Coe Isom LLP.

The Eye Center of Northern Colorado also expanded into Greeley in July 2018.