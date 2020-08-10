Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Centerra office building fetches $9.6M

By Lucas High — 

LOVELAND — An office building at 6125 Sky Pond Drive in Loveland’s Centerra development recently changed hands for $9.6 million. 

The 29,589-square-foot building is fully occupied and was constructed in 2008, according to a Realtec Loveland news release. 

Seller Gravical Real Estate Holdings LLC bought the building in 2011 for $8.35 million. 

Ron Kuehl and Jamie Globelnik with Realtec Loveland represent the seller and the buyer was represented by Jake Hallauer with NAI Affinity, the release said.  “Since we brought the building to the market, we had 23 interested parties and received nine different offers on the building, demonstrating that there is still a high level of interest for top quality investment properties,” Globelnik said in a prepared statement.

