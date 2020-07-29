Lightning Systems creates new division to handle charging stations

LOVELAND — Lightning Systems, formerly known as Lightning Hybrids Inc., a developer and manufacturer of zero-emission commercial electric vehicles, has created a new division that will produce charging technologies to commercial and government fleets.
Called Lightning Energy, the new division will design, install, service and manage charging solutions. Its services will include infrastructure installation, permitting, maintenance, work with utilities and ongoing management.
“With 12 years of deep experience working with fleets, our team’s understanding of the specific charging needs of fleets of all sizes is extensive,” CEO Tim Reeser said in a written statement. “We now offer a full array of vehicles and charging solutions as a one-stop shop for all of a fleet’s commercial EV needs.”
Reeser said fleets frequently get excited about deploying electric vehicles but wait until late in the buying process to determine how they are going to charge them.
“Many fleets that plan to purchase vehicles don’t have the charging infrastructure in place to use them,” he said. “The simple fact is that getting charging right is hard, complicated work, and it can take longer to install than most realize. Get it wrong and you face either fleet downtime due to insufficient charge, or you spend too much money on stuff you don’t need.”
“Our goal was to simplify fleet electrification as much as possible,” said Brandon McNeil, operations executive director for the company.
Lightning’s lineup of new chargers includes both AC and DC fast-charge options, ranging from 7.2kW AC chargers to high-output 150kW DC fast chargers, which deliver much shorter charging times for high-battery-capacity commercial EVs.
Lightning recently introduced a mobile DC fast charger for electric vehicles. The 184 kWh of high-energy-density, liquid-cooled DC battery storage is meant to be installed in a vehicle or trailer for deployment on the road.
