Re/Max Alliance acquires Re/Max Eagle Rock

LOVELAND — Re/Max Alliance has acquired Re/Max Eagle Rock located at 6028 Stallion Drive in Loveland and will bring it under the Re/Max Alliance name effective Aug. 1.

More than 20 additional agents and staff members will be part of Re/Max Alliance as of the transaction date.

Gene Vaughan and Dennis Schick, broker/owners of Re/Max Alliance, said the acquisition “brings together Northern Colorado’s most talented real estate professionals. The powerful combination will help the office create an unmatched experience for homebuyers and sellers.”

“We’re excited about the opportunity to expand in the market and continue to provide the best service Re/Max Alliance has to offer,” Schick said. “The agents at Re/Max Eagle Rock have a proven record of providing outstanding service to their clients for years. Together we will continue to build a reputation as one of the most respected brokerages in Northern Colorado.”

Ryan Bach, the previous owner of Re/Max Eagle Rock, will remain part of Re/Max as a member of the Re/Max Commercial Alliance division.

Re/Max Alliance has more than 20 offices in the Denver metro area and Northern Colorado, with more than 800 Realtors affiliated with the agency.

