Real Estate & Construction  February 23, 2024

Realtors can earn 8 CE credits at Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit

By

LOVELAND — Real estate professionals are eligible to earn eight continuing-education credits at the sixth annual Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit, scheduled for April 4 at the Embassy Suites by Hilton in Loveland.

The credits, available to all licensed real estate agents, are offered through the Boulder-Longmont Association of Realtors and the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies.

The conference will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., with sessions focused on aspects of residential and commercial real estate, including a residential forecast by Dennis Schick, broker/owner of Re/Max Alliance.

Ryan Schaefer, CEO of NAI Affinity, will provide a commercial forecast.

Other sessions will explore:

  • The Lending Horizon: exploring how rising interest rates will impact the lending environment for commercial real estate, including loans coming up for renewal.
  • Housing Policy Landscape: a discussion of state and local policy initiatives to boost housing construction, including affordable housing.
  • Job-Growth Forecast, exploring which industries will generate the most demand for commercial real estate.
  • Realtor Memberships: How recent legal rulings are affecting membership in Realtor associations.
  • Breaking Ground: exploring new development projects in seven area cities.
  • Broker Commissions: how recent and ongoing litigation over broker commissions will affect the brokerage community and consumers.
  • Demographic Changes: How changes in demographics and population trends will affect demand for commercial and residential real estate.

Registration for the conference can be accomplished on the BizWest website. The early-bird registration fee is $70 through March 4. CE credits are purchased separately and are available for $20.

Title sponsors include Elevations Credit Union, EPS Group/Northern Engineering, McWhinney Real Estate Services Inc., NAI Affinity and Re/Max Alliance.

Real estate professionals are eligible to earn eight continuing-education credits at the sixth annual Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit, scheduled for April 4 at the Embassy Suites by Hilton in Loveland.

Categories: Loveland Real Estate & Construction Today's News Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit
Sign up for BizWest Daily Alerts

Related Content

Late registration fee for real estate summit kicks in on Saturday

 March 31, 2023

Early-bird registration ends Friday for Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit

 March 15, 2023

8 continuing-ed credits offered at Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit

 March 13, 2023