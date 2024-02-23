Realtors can earn 8 CE credits at Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit

LOVELAND — Real estate professionals are eligible to earn eight continuing-education credits at the sixth annual Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit, scheduled for April 4 at the Embassy Suites by Hilton in Loveland.

The credits, available to all licensed real estate agents, are offered through the Boulder-Longmont Association of Realtors and the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies.

The conference will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., with sessions focused on aspects of residential and commercial real estate, including a residential forecast by Dennis Schick, broker/owner of Re/Max Alliance.

Ryan Schaefer, CEO of NAI Affinity, will provide a commercial forecast.

Other sessions will explore:

The Lending Horizon: exploring how rising interest rates will impact the lending environment for commercial real estate, including loans coming up for renewal.

Housing Policy Landscape: a discussion of state and local policy initiatives to boost housing construction, including affordable housing.

Job-Growth Forecast, exploring which industries will generate the most demand for commercial real estate.

Realtor Memberships: How recent legal rulings are affecting membership in Realtor associations.

Breaking Ground: exploring new development projects in seven area cities.

Broker Commissions: how recent and ongoing litigation over broker commissions will affect the brokerage community and consumers.

Demographic Changes: How changes in demographics and population trends will affect demand for commercial and residential real estate.

Registration for the conference can be accomplished on the BizWest website. The early-bird registration fee is $70 through March 4. CE credits are purchased separately and are available for $20.

Title sponsors include Elevations Credit Union, EPS Group/Northern Engineering, McWhinney Real Estate Services Inc., NAI Affinity and Re/Max Alliance.