Realtors can earn 8 CE credits at Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit
LOVELAND — Real estate professionals are eligible to earn eight continuing-education credits at the sixth annual Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit, scheduled for April 4 at the Embassy Suites by Hilton in Loveland.
The credits, available to all licensed real estate agents, are offered through the Boulder-Longmont Association of Realtors and the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies.
The conference will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., with sessions focused on aspects of residential and commercial real estate, including a residential forecast by Dennis Schick, broker/owner of Re/Max Alliance.
Ryan Schaefer, CEO of NAI Affinity, will provide a commercial forecast.
Other sessions will explore:
- The Lending Horizon: exploring how rising interest rates will impact the lending environment for commercial real estate, including loans coming up for renewal.
- Housing Policy Landscape: a discussion of state and local policy initiatives to boost housing construction, including affordable housing.
- Job-Growth Forecast, exploring which industries will generate the most demand for commercial real estate.
- Realtor Memberships: How recent legal rulings are affecting membership in Realtor associations.
- Breaking Ground: exploring new development projects in seven area cities.
- Broker Commissions: how recent and ongoing litigation over broker commissions will affect the brokerage community and consumers.
- Demographic Changes: How changes in demographics and population trends will affect demand for commercial and residential real estate.
Registration for the conference can be accomplished on the BizWest website. The early-bird registration fee is $70 through March 4. CE credits are purchased separately and are available for $20.
Title sponsors include Elevations Credit Union, EPS Group/Northern Engineering, McWhinney Real Estate Services Inc., NAI Affinity and Re/Max Alliance.
