Maxar lands renewals for $120M in defense contracts

WESTMINSTER — Space intelligence and satellite maker Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: MAXR) has renewed four contracts and added a new contract among non-U.S. defense agencies, estimated to provide about $120 million in continuing and new revenue.
The company did not disclose the countries with which it signed the deals but said they were U.S. allies in the Middle East and Asia. Those countries will continue to have access to Maxar’s network of imaging satellites.
Maxar most recently completed a $140 million buyout of Virginia 3D analytics firm Vricon Inc., which was established as a joint venture with Swedish defense contractor Saab AB. It also won a five-year, $23 million contract with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to develop software to track vehicle movement in crowded areas.
