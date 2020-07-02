Maxar completes Vricon acquisition

WESTMINSTER — Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) closed its acquisition of Vricon Inc., a week after it signalled its intention to exercise a buyout option for the Virginia-based 3D analytics firm.
In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Thursday, Maxar said former Vricon chairman Gilman Louie would join the company’s board as part of the deal’s consummation. Louie was previously the first CEO of In-Q-Tel, a venture capital firm that invests in startups and research companies on behalf of the CIA.
Vricon was formed in 2015 as a joint venture between Maxar and Saab AB, a Swedish defense contractor known best in the U.S. for its defunct automaking division. Maxar paid $140 million to buy Saab’s equity in the company.
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
