United Way of Weld County youth volunteers oversee grant awards

GREELEY — The United Way of Weld County Youth Leadership Council, made up of high school volunteers, recently oversaw the award of more than $13,000 in grants to 13 area nonprofit groups.

The grant funding went to:

Sponsored Content 3 Rules of Inventory Management for Your Business

How a business manages its inventory can have a tremendous impact on the financial health of the company. Managed properly, inventory can be a great source of increased margins, higher revenue, or a combination of the two. Read More

Soccer Without Borders (Soccer Without Borders Greeley)

Catholic Charities (homeless prevention and emergency assistance program)

Greeley Family House (safe and secure shelter for one family)

Greeley-Weld Habitat for Humanity (Jefferson High School Construction Pathway

Program)

“I Have a Dream” Foundation of Boulder County (positive futures for dreamer scholars)

Immigrant and Refugee Center of Northern Colorado (Summer English Academy)

Life Stories Child & Family Advocacy (outdoor picnic table and dishwasher)

Girl Scouts of Colorado (Latinx Engagement in Girl Scouts)

Northern Colorado Youth for Christ (Turn Around bike-packing trip)

Partners Mentoring Youth (Weld County Youth Mentoring Program)

A Woman’s Place (domestic violence awareness videos for youth)

60+ Ride (Outreach programming equipment)

Brigit’s Bounty Community Resources (garden utility vehicle)

“The Youth Leadership Council was a small but mighty group in 2020. We had student representation from Windsor High School, Greeley Central High School, Greeley West High School and Frontier Academy,” Nicole Quinn, donor engagement manager for UWWC, said in a prepared statement. “The students on the YLC got the privilege to learn about 17 different nonprofit agencies and how their programs directly impact community members in Weld County. After reading grants and listening to presentations, the YLC did an amazing job working together to decide how best to allocate the youth campaign funds to provide the most impact for the clients served by the nonprofit agencies who submitted grants.”