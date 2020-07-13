Report: FoCo, Greeley see big declines in house flipping returns

Between the first quarter of 2019 and Q1 of 2020, profit margins for house flippers declined faster in Fort Collins and Greeley than any other cities in the nation, according to a report from real estate research firm ATTOM Data Solutions.

Return on investment dropped 78% over the year in Fort Collins and was down 73% in Greeley.

Profit margins decreased from the first quarter of 2019 to the first quarter of 2020 in 75 of the 140 metro areas with enough data to analyze, according to the 2020 U.S. Home Flipping Report.

“Home flipping has gradually taken up a larger portion of the housing market over the last couple of years. But profits are down and are lower than they’ve been since the dark days following the Great Recession, which is a sign that investors aren’t keeping up with price increases in the broader market,” ATTOM chief product officer Todd Teta said in a prepared statement. “Enter now the Coronavirus pandemic and the prospects for home flipping are notably uncertain, at least in the short term. We should know a lot more in a few months about whether home prices drop and investors get hit hard, or whether they can increase their profit margins.”

Nationwide, “the typical gross flipping profit of $62,300 translated into only a 36.7% return on investment compared to the original acquisition price, down from a 39.5% gross flipping ROI in the fourth quarter of 2019 and 40.9% a year earlier,” the report said. “The latest profit margin sits at the lowest level for home flipping since the third quarter of 2011.”