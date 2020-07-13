Odell COO among Brewer’s Association Industry Award winners

BOULDER — The Brewers Association, a Boulder-based trade association for small and independent brewers, recently named the winners of its 2020 Industry Awards, which, according to an association news release, recognize those “who inspire, defend, and innovate within the craft brewing industry.”

Brendan McGivney, chief operations officer at Odell Brewing Co in Fort Collins, won the Russell Schehrer Award for Innovation in Craft Brewing.

“McGivney has worked at Odell Brewing since 1995 and is recognized for aiding the development of new hops, building farmer-brewer relationships, serving as part of the hop quality group, and discovering the innovative process of ‘fresh grind’ hops,” the release said. “A hop pioneer in the craft industry, McGivney is responsible for developing brands such as Odell IPA, Drumroll American Pale Ale, Friek, 5 Barrel Pale Ale, and Rupture. In addition to helping other breweries with his wisdom, McGivney’s work has allowed smaller breweries better access to higher quality hops and new experimental varieties.”

Other winners were:

Brewers Association Recognition Award, Oscar Wong, founder of Highland Brewing Co. in Asheville, North Carolina.

F.X. Matt Defense of the Industry Award, Adam DeBower, co-founder and director of operations at Austin Beerworks in Austin, Texas.

“This year’s award recipients have elevated craft brewing to greater levels in business and brewing innovation, and have worked towards fair legislative and regulatory treatment for craft brewers,” Paul Gatza, Brewer’s Assoiation senior vice president of professional brewing, said in a prepared statement.