Rudi’s Organic Bakery appoints new CEO shortly after changing parent companies

BOULDER — Boulder’s Rudi’s Organic Bakery(Rudi’s Bakery Inc.) has named Brian McGuire as CEO.
McGuire served as president of Steven Roberts Original Desserts, and as vice president of sales at Vicorp Restaurants, Inc. prior to Rudi’s.
Sponsored Content
Longmont Chamber Program Receives Sizeable Dividend from Pinnacol Assurance
Longmont Area Chamber of Commerce workers’ compensation safety group program received a group dividend of $308,806 from Colorado’s largest workers’ compensation insurer Pinnacol Assurance. Safety group policyholders who contributed to the overall success of the group during this group year were eligible to receive a portion of the dividend.
Rudi’s was acquired by the Hain Celestial Group Inc. the, parent company of Celestial Seasonings tea company, in 2014 for $61.3 million.
In May, it was revealed that Hain Celestial sold Rudi’s to Promise Gluten Free, as reported by Food Business News. Terms of the financial agreement were not disclosed.
According to reporting from Just Food, divestiture of Rudi’s is a part of the company’s goals in simplifying its business and downsizing its portfolio.
BOULDER — Boulder’s Rudi’s Organic Bakery(Rudi’s Bakery Inc.) has named Brian McGuire as CEO.
McGuire served as president of Steven Roberts Original Desserts, and as vice president of sales at Vicorp Restaurants, Inc. prior to Rudi’s.
Sponsored Content
How is your company managing cash flow during this pandemic?
Covid-19 has sent businesses of all sizes into survival mode. If cash flow was not the priority before, it is now. In this webinar, Managing Cash Flow in a Crisis, local experts give advice that businesses can take action on to get control of their cash flow; and what you can do long term to weather the next storm.
Rudi’s was acquired by the Hain Celestial Group Inc. the, parent company of Celestial Seasonings tea company, in 2014 for $61.3 million.
In May, it was revealed that Hain Celestial sold Rudi’s to Promise Gluten Free, as reported by Food Business News. Terms of the financial agreement were not disclosed.
According to reporting from Just Food, divestiture of Rudi’s is a part of the company’s goals in simplifying its business and downsizing its portfolio.
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!