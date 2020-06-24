Registration deadline nears for Life Interrupted webinar series

Participants in BizWest’s Life Interrupted series of webinars have just hours to register for the first segment, which will be 9 a.m. Thursday.

Life Interrupted will feature a pair of webinars that help to address mental health issues that have resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sponsored Content WORKPLACE INTERRUPTED – Supporting employees mental health

Employers of all sizes have seen drastic changes to their workplace, and predictions say a large number of workers will experience mental health challenges due to social distancing and stress. What can workplaces do to support mental health as we try to return to a state of normalcy? Read More

The second segment of the series will be 9 a.m. Thursday, July 9.

The BizWest series harnesses the expertise of human resources and mental health experts in the region to discuss what might be happening to the mental health of residents during the pandemic.

The opening segment is called Workplace Interrupted, and it will look at the mental health issues experienced by workers disrupted from their jobs. The concluding segment is called Small Business Interrupted, and it will focus on the specific mental health impacts on small business owners and their families as they strive to reopen or keep their businesses open.

Panelists for the sessions include representatives of Delta Dental of Colorado, Otter Products, Foundations Counseling, Mental Health Colorado and Integrated Work.

Sessions are free to participants and registration information is available here.