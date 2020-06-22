Green Dragon takes over Boulder Botanics dispensary space

BOULDER — Green Dragon Cannabis Co., a 15-shop Denver-area chain of marijuana dispensaries, has expanded into the Boulder market with the recent acquisition of the Boulder Botanics store at 1750 30th St.

The deal, terms of which were not disclosed, was completed at the same time Green Dragon was acquiring another new pot shop in Denver’s Cherry Creek neighborhood.

“Both Boulder and Cherry Creek are vibrant, growing cultural centers that we have had our eye on for years, and we’re thrilled to finally be a part of these communities,” Green Dragon co-CEO Alex Levine said in a prepared statement.

Green Dragon expansion plans call for the opening of one or two dispensaries each year.