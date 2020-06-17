Natural Products Expo East cancelled as organizers shift to digital events

PHILADELPHIA — New Hope Network, the Boulder-based organizer of the Natural Products Expo West trade show in Anaheim, California, and Expo East in Philadelphia, has cancelled the Philadelphia event set for Sept. 23. Expo West was cancelled in March in the early stages of the COVID-19 restrictions.

“We’ve learned from surveys and conversations that many community members, including retail buyers, are not confident they will feel safe traveling to or attending a large event in September,” New Hope wrote on its website. “A potential lack of buyer participation, along with the show changes we would need to make to ensure the health & safety of the Expo East community, would have prevented us from delivering the quality experience and return on investment our exhibitors, sponsors and the broader community deserve and that we strive to provide.”

The firm is shifting its focus to Spark Change, a digital events and content series for the natural and organic product industry.

“Brands and innovators will have the opportunity to get in front of retail buyers, consumer influencers, investors and others via digital storytelling and product sampling; retailers and others will be able to easily navigate new innovation based on theme, trend and product category — meet the people behind these offerings; and the entire community will have access to interactive and actionable conference education and digital networking,” New Hope said.

The Spark Change program is expected to launch in August.