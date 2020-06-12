Boulder International Film Fest launches drive-in movie series

BOULDER — The Boulder International Film Festival will host BIFF Drive-In, a series of outdoor movies screened at Boulder Municipal Airport every Saturday night starting June 20.

The movies will be screened on a 40-foot screen at 3327 Airport Road. There is capacity for 150 socially distanced cars.

“The city events team, Boulder County Public Health, and the airport have all been a huge help in identifying the proper safety guidelines and approving the use of the airport,” BIFF festival director Kathy Beeck said in a prepared statement. “The airport is the perfect location. It has a large field with a beautiful view of the Flatirons. We appreciate the city’s support in helping bring a great film experience to the community.”

BIFF Drive-In will “feature award-winning films from past film festivals, including a few classics and new films not yet released in Boulder,” according to a festival news release.