BizWest Podcast: Longmont’s downtown hangs in there, the coming surge in Colorado Medicaid rolls

This week, Chris Wood talks with Kimberlee McKee of the Longmont Downtown Development Authority talks about how Longmont’s Main Street district is surviving in a part-time social isolation world, while Dan Mika talks with the Colorado Health Institute’s Emily Johnson on how the estimated about 560,000 Coloradans expected to enroll in Medicaid by the end of the year will affect the entire healthcare continuum.

