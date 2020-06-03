Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Webinar to address issues surrounding ‘The New Workplace’

Business leaders seeking to navigate the change face of the workplace during the COVID-19 pandemic are invited to join a webinar Thursday.

“The New Workplace: Managing Risks Associated with Employees” will take place from 9 to 10 a.m., Thursday, June 4, via the Zoom platform. It’s the latest in BizWest’s “Business Strategies: Coping with COVID-19” webcast series.

“With many businesses moving to employees working from home and returning to the office, managing both are critical,” said BizWest publisher Jeff Nuttall. “This webinar will discuss what business leaders should know about technology issues and security with home networks, as well as provide advice on mitigating risk and best practices to maintain productivity and social distancing as some employees return to the workplace.”

Panelists include:

  • Trent Hein, co-CEO, Rule4, a professional services firm specializing in cybersecurity and emerging technology.
  • Meghan Pound, health law and practice group leader, Caplan & Earnest.
  • Theresa Szczurek, entrepreneur and chief information officer and executive director of the Governor’s Office of Information Technology.

The webinar is sponsored by Caplan & Earnest and Rule4. Attendance at the webinar is free, but registration is required.


 