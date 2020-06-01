Bolder Boulder cancels 2020 race 

BOULDER — After first postponing Bolder Boulder from Memorial Day to Labor Day, organizers of the popular Boulder 10K race announced Monday that the 2020 event will be scrapped entirely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is the most difficult decision we’ve ever had to make, but the health and safety of our participants and our community are paramount,” race director Cliff Bosley said in a prepared statement.

Sponsored Content The 5 things you should be doing to build trust with your business audience through your written communication

$400 billion. Yes, billion with a “b.” That’s how much poor writing costs American businesses every year. From text messages and emails to notes and jargon-filled reports, you and your employees probably spend more than half of your working day writing. Click to read more. Read More

“I’m sad,” Boulder Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director Maryann Mahoney told BizWest. “… It’s very disappointing, but I know it’s probably the right thing to do.”

The race “is such an iconic part of our community,” Mahoney said. “It’s a community celebration of who we are. It’s about healthy lifestyles, and it’s about fun.”

Not only is the race a chance to honor Boulder’s spirit and culture, the event provides a significant summertime boost to the city’s economy.

Race participants and their traveling partners contribute more than $10 million in economic impact to the local economy, according to information provided by race organizers to the visitors bureau.

The Fortitude race, BolderBoulder’s Fort Collins sister race that had been combined with the Boulder race this year, has also been cancelled. The combined event was set to occur the same weekend as the University of Colorado and Colorado State University football game in Fort Collins.

“That would have been great for the two cities to come together,” Mahoney said. “What a great celebration.”

Runners registered for the races will be automatically registered for the 2021 event. Those unable to participate can transfer their registration ahead to 2022 or 2023 or donate their entry fees to kids who are unable to afford registration, according to an FAQ posted Monday to the Bolder Boulder website.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC