New art education business to open in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS — Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, a new business catering to childhood art enrichment will open in Fort Collins this summer.

Young Rembrandts, a franchise-based art education company, will open first with online classes and then in-person art enrichment classes when schools reopen in the fall.

Sponsored Content Team Building During Social Distancing

Employees having to work from home for the first time may seem daunting for you as a team leader and your team members as well. Here are some tips for Team Building during these troubling times. Read More

Locally owned by Kristee Jones, the new Young Rembrandts franchise will not have an office location but will operate from schools and other facilities. It will serve Fort Collins, Greeley and Loveland areas.

“I understand how truly valuable art education is for kids, and I am thrilled to be a part of the Young Rembrandts family while introducing our innovative curriculum to Fort Collins,” Jones said in a written statement. “I have seen firsthand the impact that Young Rembrandts had on my daughter — it gave her a chance to explore her creativity, build confidence and refine the skills she learned in the typical classroom. As more art classes and budgets are cut in schools and communities across Colorado, I want to use this opportunity to demonstrate the importance of art while helping students discover their creative potential.”

Young Rembrandts bases its art enrichment program on cognitive development through drawing. The program believes that when foundational art skills are taught to preschoolers and elementary students, there is a correlation between that involvement in the arts and future strong academic performance and personal achievement.

With a background in elementary education and teacher training, Jones has worked with educators and spent time in health-care administrative and management positions.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC