Compass Real Estate secures permanent office space in Boulder

BOULDER — Compass Real Estate LLC, a New York-based residential brokerage firm with Colorado offices in Denver, next week will open its new, permanent office space in Boulder at 1470 Walnut St.

The space, 7,160 square feet, replaces a nearby temporary space that Compass had been operating from since 2019. The new office opens Monday, May 18.

Compass has 63 agents working in Boulder County, according to a company news release.