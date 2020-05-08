Boulder iQ finds new Boulder home amid contract boom

BOULDER — Boulder iQ, a medical and industrial device consulting and contract manufacturing firm, recently moved into a new office and manufacturing space that’s triple the size of its previous headquarters.

“We’ve had a tremendous uptick in work since the outbreak of COVID, whether that’s from companies that need help with regulatory work getting through the [U.S. Food and Drug Administration] process faster or because of the disruption to the [medical device] normal supply chain in the United States,” Boulder iQ CEO Jim Kasic told BizWest.

Sponsored Content Growing Your Business with Commercial Property

Building a business is hard enough. Couple that with the economic fallout of the recent health crisis, and reaching business goals seems impossible. Knowing the market will recover, now could be the right time to expand operations with an Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate loan. Read More

The new headquarters at 5421 Western Ave. is about 11,000 square feet, up from about 3,500 square feet at the prior facility. Kasic bought the building for just over $1.2 million, Boulder property records show.

The new facility also allows for Boulder iQ to provide in-house sterilization for medical devices. In the COVID-19 era, this is a crucial value-add that clients demand, Kasic said.

When looking for new office space, it was key for Kasic to keep the company in Boulder.

“I’ve lived in Boulder since 1985, and I wanted to stay in the bubble,” he said. “It’s nice not having to go too far from home to work, and it’s even nicer being so close to a brewery.”

Boulder iQ, a trade name for Boulder BioMed LLC, was classified as an essential business and was not forced to shut down during Boulder’s stay-at-home order period.

“Luckily with this much new space, we’ve been able to socially distance people within the office,” Kasic said.

The company recently boosted its workforce by roughly 25% and now employs about 25 workers. Kasic said he hopes to hire an additional five.

Of the new headquarters, Kasic said, “I certainly hope we eventually outgrow it, but I think it will meet our needs for at least the next five years.”