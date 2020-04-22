Heska promotes executives to run newly-acquired European arm

LOVELAND — Veterinary diagnostics company Heska Corp. (Nasdaq: HSKA) tapped three of its existing executives to additional roles running its newly-acquired European division scil animal care co. GmbH.
In a press release, the Loveland company said it promoted executive vice president of global sales Steven Eyl to the combined company’s chief commercial officer and the head of scil.
Current vice president and board secretary Eleanor Baker was promoted to scil’s managing director and chief operating officer, while chief administrative officer and general counsel Christopher Sveen was promoted to running Heska’s vaccine and pharmaceutical development arm in Des Moines, Iowa.
“Each of these executives has demonstrated excellent judgment, integrity, inspiration, smarts and energy, over many years,” CEO Kevin Wilson said in a prepared statement. “I am thankful that they chose to dedicate their talents to Heska and its stakeholders.”
Heska spent $110 million to acquire scil from competing veterinary diagnostics firm Convetrus Inc. (Nasdaq: CVET) as it pursues a global sales growth strategy through 2021.
