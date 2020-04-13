COVID Closure: Hotel Boulderado announces closure

BOULDER — The Hotel Boulderado has joined a growing list of lodging establishments that have shut down in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials with the iconic Boulder hotel announced the closure Sunday in a Facebook post.

“It’s with heavy but hopeful hearts that we announce, effective Sunday, April 12th, Hotel Boulderado and our partner restaurant Spruce Farm & Fish have decided to temporarily suspend business operations in order to protect the health and safety of our guests, our staff, and our community,” the hotel announced.

“We greatly appreciate your continued support and understanding as we work through these unprecedented times. We will get through this together, and will come out stronger.”

Hotels around the state have laid off thousands of workers during the economic downturn brought on by the coronavirus. Some have remained open with skeleton crews, while others have closed entirely.