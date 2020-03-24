Hancock orders Denverites to stay home

DENVER — Starting Tuesday afternoon at 5 p.m., Denver residents must stay at home to help stop the spread of COVID-19, according to a order issued Monday by Denver Mayor Michael Hancock.

The order is in place until April 10.

City residents are only permitted outside to exercise, go to the doctor or shop for groceries. Parks will remain open but social distancing will be enforced as necessary.

Initially, liquor stores and pot shops were ordered closed, but Hancock later amended it to keep those businesses open after customer rushed to stock up Monday afternoon.