Foundation, United Way form COVID response fund

FORT COLLINS — The Community Foundation of Northern Colorado and the United Way of Larimer County have established the Northern Colorado COVID-19 Response Fund to provide collaborative funding to support people and organizations affected by the epidemic.

The fund will assist local nonprofit organizations that work with people affected by the consequences of COVID-19. Initially, these recipients include human-service organizations that address food insecurity, especially for youth and older adults.

“This initiative reflects the core of why the Community Foundation exists,” Ray Caraway, Community Foundation presiden, said in a written statement. “We have the infrastructure, relationships and experience to convene community resources and respond rapidly when action is needed.”

“This fund is designed to be nimble and will evolve to meet the greatest needs of the community as they unfold,” said Annie Davies, United Way of Larimer County CEO. “We appreciate the opportunity to work collaboratively with the Community Foundation to connect generous businesses and individuals to a meaningful and local opportunity to help those affected by the pandemic.”

“The Food Bank of Larimer County is at the very front of this when it comes to food,” said Amy Pezzani, Food Bank of Larimer County CEO. “We serve more than 1,000 families each day.”

“As a part of the emergency response plan, the town of Estes Park is referring people who need assistance to Estes Park’s Crossroads Ministry,” said Brian Schaffer, the organization’s executive director. ”We will be delivering food boxes to those confined to their homes as well as adding others to our Meals on Wheels list to receive a hot, nutritious meal.”

The foundation is contributing $50,000 dollars, and the United Way is contributing $100,000. Both organizations are eligible to receive tax-deductible contributions from private foundations, corporate partners and individual donors.

The Community Foundation and United Way of Larimer County will administer grants from the COVID-19 Fund with the assistance of volunteers who will sit on the grant selection committee. Donations can be made to either organization.

Grants will be distributed to nonprofit organizations throughout Larimer County through the course of the crisis. The goal is to move resources quickly and adapt to evolving needs. COVID-19 Response Fund expects to disburse an initial round of grants by March 31. Neither United Way nor the Foundation will charge an administrative fee for this fund.

To donate:

Community Foundation of Northern Colorado: www.coloradogives.org/COVID-1. Checks may be made payable to the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado, 4745 Wheaton Drive, Fort Collins 80525, with COVID-19 Fund in the memo line.

United Way of Larimer County: text LARIMERUNITED to 41444, make an online donation at https://impact.uwaylc.org/Corona, or send checks to United Way of Larimer County, 525 W. Oak St., Fort Collins 80521 with COVID-19 in the subject line.